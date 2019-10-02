× Former state troopers sentenced to prison in Wethersfield assault

WETHERSFIELD — Former state troopers were on the wrong side of justice Wednesday, as they faced a New Britain judge.

State officials say 33-year-old Rupert Laird, of Manchester and 31-year-old Xavier Cruz, of Wethersfield were sentenced in connection with their involvement in a serious assault in Wethersfield in February of 2017.

Laird was sentenced to 8 years to serve after being convicted of 2nd degree Kidnapping, 2nd degree Assault and Cruelty to Persons.

Cruz was sentenced to 10 years. He is required to serve two with 5 years probation after having been convicted of 1st degree Unlawful Restraint, 2nd degree Assault and Cruelty to Persons.

New Britain State’s Attorney Brian Preleski said the convictions come after a thorough and professional investigation of this matter by the Wethersfield Police Department.

“At the time of the incident both defendants were sworn law enforcement officers,” Preleski said. “They have since lost their positions and today they’ve been brought to justice for the very serious crimes they committed.”

This case was prosecuted by the New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office.