Man arrested in New Haven after trying to get into gas station with chainsaw

NEW HAVEN — Police responded to reports of an attempted burglary at the Shell Gas Station on Willow Street early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, 32-year-old Colin Gaughran, of Wallingford was identified as the man who tried to open the locked gas station door with a chainsaw at approximately 12:15 a.m.

Gaughran fled the scene and was arrested in Wallingford later after officers found evidence at the Shell.

Police say Gaughran was charged with 1st degree Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary, 1st degree Criminal Mischief, 2nd degree Threatening, 1st degree Reckless Endangerment, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, 2nd degree Breach of Peace and 3rd degree Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault.

He was held on $150,000 bond and was set to be arraigned Wednesday in Superior Court in New Haven.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.