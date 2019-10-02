× Mystic Aquarium to hold holiday lights display

Mystic Aquarium will conduct its first-ever evening holiday lights display this season. This new and unique holiday experience, titled “Northern Lights,” will take guests on a journey along the lit pathways of Mystic Aquarium’s outdoor habitats.

Tickets for this display are currently on sale on the Aquarium’s website and are $15 a person or $12 for Aquarium members. Tickets are only available online and the proceeds from all sales will benefit the Aquarium’s mission programs on conservation, education, and research.

The display is scheduled to open up on Saturday, December 7 and will run each Thursday through Saturday from December 12 to January 4, 2020.

“Guests are quite literally going to see Mystic Aquarium in a whole new light,” said Mystic Aquarium’s event organizer Ainslie Daly.

A breathtaking spectacle of energy-efficient lights and colors will be choreographed to music as guests leisurely stroll along beautifully-decorated pathways. Hand-crafted lanterns will help shine a new light on the Arctic species.

“It is important to us as we seek to find new ways to engage the public with our mission to protect the ocean planet,” added Daly.

Thematic content will showcase Mystic Aquarium’s commitment to environmental conservation, renewable energy alternatives, and endangered species protection.

“We are so excited for this event,” said Daly, “We, too, are counting down the days until we flip the switch.”