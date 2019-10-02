New England Air Museum adds sentiments on B-17 crash at Bradley Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON – As word has spread about the fatal plane crash at Bradley International Airport Wednesday morning, the aviation community is also weighing in.

Bob Stangarone is a board member from the New England Air Museum that is right off the airport grounds. Stangarone is an experienced pilot and longtime aviation executive.

Stangarone spoke on behalf of the air museum, saying, “we feel this on personal level, it’s very sad, people are involved and that’s is the saddest part.”

Stangarone, who noted he has been an avid flyer for the past 40 years, added that Connecticut’s aviation community – and aviation community as a whole, “is a community with a real passion, it’s like no other.”

Sources tell FOX61 that seven people have died and seven are injured in the crash of a B-17 at Bradley International Airport.