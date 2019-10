× New Haven BOE terminates contract of Superintendent Dr. Carol Birks

NEW HAVEN – The New Haven Board of Education has terminated the contract of Superintendent Dr. Carol Birks.

The superintendent had faced continued criticism from parents and teachers. The Board of Education has been discussing Birks’ status as superintendent since June.

Earlier this year, a petition with more than 1,300 signatures called for a new superintendent.

This story is developing and will be updated.