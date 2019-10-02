× Rocky Hill arrest suspect in car burglary

ROCKY HILL — Police have made an arrest in after a car burglary.

Rocky Hill police arrested Bristol resident Tyler Jerome Robertson Wednesday morning during an investigation into a vehicle burglary.

Robertson was charged with larceny in the second degree, interfering with police, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending regarding the vehicle burglaries.

Robertson was held on $50,000 bond.

If your car was burglarized last night, please contact Officer Montes at Rocky Hill Police Department and reference case number 19-26437