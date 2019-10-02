× Rocky Hill police searching for suspect in connection with overnight car burglaries

ROCKY HILL — Police say they are looking for a second suspect connected to overnight car burglaries. One suspect has already been detained.

According to police, the burglaries happened in the early morning hours, and the second suspect may be in the Dividend Road/Main Street area of town.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a gray sweatshirt, not wearing any shoes.

Police say if you live in the area, you may see increased police activity including K-9s.

Police do not believe the suspect is a threat to public safety.

The first suspect has not been identified at this time.

If you see any suspicious activity, you’re asked to contact the Rocky Hill Police Department at 860-258-7640.