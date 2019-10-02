Scattered showers Wednesday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get on board the fall roller-coaster ride! Temperatures will go from the 80s down to the 50s within 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday. Talk about weather whiplash!

Showers and locally heavy downpours are developing now as that strong cold front approaches. There is a chance for an isolated gusty thunderstorm. We expect the front to move through between now and 6 PM. After that time, we'll dry out and temperatures will begin to crash.

Tonight we'll have lows down into the 50s, with a few upper 40s in the hills.

Thursday looks like a day out of November with occasional showers, highs in the 50s and chilly temperatures.

While it won't be *that* cool this weekend, temperatures will stay below average through at l

east the rest of this week. In addition, overnight lows may be well into the 30s by the end of the week and into this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Early showers then drying out, getting colder. Lows: 48-58 by dawn.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, much cooler. High: 50s.

FRIDAY: Early morning shower then clearing, still cool. High: Upper 50s - near 60.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cool and pleasant. High: 60s

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Low-mid 60s.

MONDAY: Chance showers. High: Near 70.

