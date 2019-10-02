× State Police investigating fatal car vs. pedestrian accident in Berlin

BERLIN — Police responded to reports of a car vs. pedestrian accident on Route 9 Southbound at approximately 10:38 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries.

The accident shut down Route 9 between Exits 23 and 22, but the highway has since re-opened.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim, as they work to properly notify family.

The Connecticut State Police accident reconstruction team is actively investigating this accident.

This story is developing.