Warm Wednesday morning, scattered showers in the afternoon

Get on board the fall roller-coaster ride! Temperatures will go from the 80s down to the 50s within 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday. Talk about weather whiplash!

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will break for sunshine at times from now until the early afternoon. Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 80s in the morning/mid-day. But that warmth will not last long with a strong cold front lurking nearby. Showers will develop in the afternoon (maybe even a rumble of thunder). Severe weather is not likely, but there may be a downpour embedded in a few of these showers. We do need the rain!

After that rain moves out, temperatures will crash. Tonight we'll have lows down into the 50s, with a few upper 40s in the hills. Thursday looks like a day out of November with occasional showers, highs in the 50s and chilly temperatures.

While it won't be *that* cool this weekend, temperatures will stay below average through at least the rest of this week. In addition, overnight lows may be well into the 30s by the end of the week and into this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Warm morning, scattered showers in the afternoon. High: low-mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Drying out, getting colder. Lows: 48-58 by dawn.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a period of rain, much cooler. High: 50s.

FRIDAY: Early morning shower then clearing, still cool. High: Upper 50s - near 60.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cool and pleasant. High: 60s

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Low-mid 60s.

MONDAY: Chance showers. High: Near 70.

