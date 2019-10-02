× Windsor issues health warning after firefighting foam used in Bradley crash

WINDSOR — The town of Windsor issued a warning about the potential release of firefighting foam into the Farmington River that could lead to health concerns.

DPH says officials, including “Incident command” will give a briefing about the update on the B-17 crash at 4 p.m. During that update, they will discuss the health advisory concerns as well.

In June, tens of thousands of gallons of toxic firefighting foam spilled into the Farmington River, and investigators are still trying to determine the damage it may have caused.

There’s a push to ban one of the chemicals in that foam.

State leaders are investigating the consequences after 50 thousand gallons of firefighting foam containing PFAS ended up in the Farmington River. PFAS is a Teflon-like chemical known as a “forever chemical.”