Witnesses describe moments before vintage B-17 aircraft crashed

WINDSOR LOCKS -- People who live or work near Bradley International described the moments they realized something was seriously wrong with a B-17 WWII aircraft before it crashed Wednesday morning.

“It makes a turn to the left and we watch it and said there’s something wrong there’s something wrong he’s not going to make it,” Linda Havel said.

Havel has lived in the Windsor Locks area for the last 20 years. She says while she does live the airport, it is not common for planes to fly over where he home is which is why she knew something did not seem right. She and others describe noticing the aircraft was flying abnormally low just before 10 Wednesday morning.

Erika Koppa who lives in Suffield says she was taking a walk around her neighborhood and saw how close the aircraft was to the roofs of their homes.

“I just thought that it was a little strange that it was flying so low and when it flew directly overhead I could hear it making popping noises. I could hear the could hear the engines running then you would hear pop” Koppa said.

Brian Hamer who was in the area for a meeting also described hearing a similar sound as the aircraft flew over the area he was in just minutes from the airport.

“It was making a rumbling sound and you could hear that he was having trouble with an engine he wasn’t climbing anymore so I commented to my associate that that he just lost an engine,” Hamer said.

Hamer added, he heard a loud noise and then came the black thick smoke in the air and realized the aircraft had crashed.