DPH reports first human death in CT with lung injury related to vaping

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced its first human death in the state with lung injuries related to vaping.

DPH said the patient was between the ages of 30 and 39 years and died last week while hospitalized for multiple medical conditions.

“Sadly, one of our residents with vaping-related lung injury has died,” said DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell. “Our prayers go out to the family. We are working with the CDC along with health departments across the country to find out what the specific causes of these injuries are to educate the public by providing the information needed to mitigate the risk of illness and death.”

Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the latest vaping death:

“As a growing wave of vaping-related illnesses is becoming more prevalent across the country, I was saddened to learn today that tragedy has struck here at home,” Governor Lamont said. “I cannot stress enough that people should just avoid these products completely, and most especially avoid products that were purchased off the street or have been modified in any way. Very little is known in the medical community at this time about the long-term effects of vaping. Working with public health experts – and in collaboration with our neighboring states – we are in the process of developing a comprehensive, effective response to what is becoming a growing public health crisis. But I cannot stress enough – the best thing for people to do is just avoid e-cigarettes and vaping products altogether.”

Gov. Lamont’s office said the governor is working with officials from several state agencies that have cognizance over these issues – including the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Department of Public Health, and the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services – to ensure that all state laws regarding e-cigarettes and vaping are being strictly enforced.

Gov. Lamont also released a video on the vaping death: