Driver killed after colliding with box truck in Hamden

HAMDEN — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a major crash Thursday evening.

Emergency units responded to the 2900 block of State Street at about 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a head-on collision.

Preliminary investigative efforts revealed that a passenger car crossed the double-yellow line into oncoming traffic and collided with a box truck. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

Moet Bacote, 25, was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and pronounced deceased. The box truck operator was also hospitalized in serious condition.

State Street was closed for approximately seven hours while an accident reconstruction team conducted an investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Dennis Putnam of the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4036.

