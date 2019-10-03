Enter the 2nd Be An RxPert PSA Contest And Win Up To $2,500

Students (ages 13-22 years) are invited to create their own messages by participating in Fox61's PSA contest: “Be an Rxpert!” sponsored by the Governor’s Prevention Partnership and CT Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services’ Change the Script Campaign.
Your PSA could win a cash prize and be seen on FOX61 and CW20.
- First place: $2,500
- Second place: $1,500
- Third place: $500
Entries will be accepted from October 4, 2019 to February 27, 2020.
CLICK HERE TO UPLOAD YOUR ENTRY
Click here to download the graphics toolkit
required for each spot.
There are free online educational modules to learn more about prescription drug safety here.
Governor’s Prevention Partnership
Prevent Underage Drinking & Substance Abuse
Parent Resource Center – Prescription Drug Abuse Resources
CT Prevention Network
Prescription Program – Medication Drop Boxes
Prescription Drug Training
Youth programs
Housatonic Valley Coalition Against Substance Abuse (HVCASA)
Drug Collection Boxes in CT
Help reduce prescription opioid abuse. Call 1-800-563-4086 or visit www.drugfreect.org for information and resources including prevention, wellness, treatment and recovery.
