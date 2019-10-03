Enter the 2nd Be An RxPert PSA Contest And Win Up To $2,500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Students (ages 13-22 years) are invited to create their own messages by participating in Fox61's PSA contest: “Be an Rxpert!” sponsored by the Governor’s Prevention Partnership and CT Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services’ Change the Script Campaign.

Your PSA could win a cash prize and be seen on FOX61 and CW20.

First place: $2,500

Second place: $1,500

Third place: $500

Entries will be accepted from October 4, 2019 to February 27, 2020.

There are free online educational modules to learn more about prescription drug safety here.

Resources

Governor’s Prevention Partnership

Prevent Underage Drinking & Substance Abuse

Parent Resource Center – Prescription Drug Abuse Resources

CT Prevention Network

Prescription Program – Medication Drop Boxes

Prescription Drug Training

Youth programs

Housatonic Valley Coalition Against Substance Abuse (HVCASA)

Drug Collection Boxes in CT

Help reduce prescription opioid abuse. Call 1-800-563-4086 or visit www.drugfreect.org for information and resources including prevention, wellness, treatment and recovery.

Here are last year's winners.

1st Place Winner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2nd Place Winner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3rd Place Winner