Enter the 2nd Be An RxPert PSA Contest And Win Up To $2,500

Posted 10:48 AM, October 3, 2019

Students (ages 13-22 years) are invited to create their own messages by participating in Fox61's PSA contest: “Be an Rxpert!” sponsored by the Governor’s Prevention Partnership and CT Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services’ Change the Script Campaign.

Your PSA could win a cash prize and be seen on FOX61 and CW20.

  •  First place: $2,500
  • Second place: $1,500
  • Third place: $500

Entries will be accepted from October 4, 2019 to February 27, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO UPLOAD YOUR ENTRY

Click here to download the graphics toolkit

required for each spot.

There are free online educational modules to learn more about prescription drug safety here.

Resources

Governor’s Prevention Partnership
Prevent Underage Drinking & Substance Abuse
Parent Resource Center – Prescription Drug Abuse Resources
CT Prevention Network
Prescription Program – Medication Drop Boxes
Prescription Drug Training
Youth programs
Housatonic Valley Coalition Against Substance Abuse (HVCASA)
Drug Collection Boxes in CT

Help reduce prescription opioid abuse. Call 1-800-563-4086 or visit  www.drugfreect.org  for information and resources including prevention, wellness, treatment and recovery.

Here are last year's winners.

1st Place Winner

2nd Place Winner

3rd Place Winner

