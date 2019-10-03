× State Representative Joe Verrengia arrested on DUI charge

WEST HARTFORD — West Hartford police arrested State Representative Joe Verrengia arrested on DUI charge Wednesday night.

Around 5 p.m., West Hartford Police received three 9-1-1 calls regarding a car stopped in a southbound travel lane on New Park Avenue with the driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel. The callers gave a description of the person and vehicle, including a license plate, as the vehicle then resumed traveling southbound. The registration showed the owner lived on Colonial Street in West Hartford.

Officers who were nearby found the car driving south on Colonial Street and saw the driver park at the registered address and get out of the car.

Joseph Verrengia, 55, was charged with one count of Operating a MV under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

Verrengia, a Democrat, is also on the West Hartford Town Council. He is a retired West Hartford police sergeant.