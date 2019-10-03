× Man arrested in East Haven after exposing himself to woman on CT transit bus

EAST HAVEN — Police responded to reports of a suspicious male following a female to the gas station on Coe Avenue after getting off the bus Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers located the female complainant who stated that she had gotten on a CT Transit bus in New Haven and was sitting in a row alone, until a man got out of the seat in front of her and sat directly next to her.

She added that the man, later identified as 40-year-old Bernard Moore eventually placed his left hand against her thigh, began masturbating, then uncovered himself under a jacket and even tugged at her skirt at one point.

After trying to get away from him by getting off on the Coe Avenue stop, the complainant told officers that Moore also got off and followed her.

The woman says Moore crossed the street when she did and even entered the the Gulf Gas Station behind her, while she was attempting to to seek help.

Officers say they spoke to Moore, who was standing outside of the gas station upon their arrival and he told them he did not know where he was and stated that he must have gotten on the wrong bus.

Police then arrested Moore and he was charged with 2nd degree Breach of Peace, 3rd degree Stalking and Public Indecency.

Moore was held on a $5,000.00 bond and appeared in court Thursday.