NTSB: Pilot in B-17 crash logged 7,300 hours in bomber

WINDSOR LOCKS -- An official from the National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot in a deadly Connecticut plane crash had more than 7,000 hours’ experience flying B-17s.

The pilot, Ernest McCauley, was among the seven people killed in the crash Wednesday at Bradley International Airport.

Board member Jennifer Homendy said at a news conference Thursday that McCauley had flown with the foundation that owned the plane for over 20 years and had flown the bombers for 7,300 hours.

She said investigators have begun securing evidence including the engine in which the pilot had reported a problem.

As part of the investigation she said they also will look into witness reports that work was being done on one or two of the engines prior to takeoff.

