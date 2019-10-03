Police ask for public’s helps identifying New Haven burglary suspect

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are looking for an individual in connection with several recent burglaries in the Beaver Hills Section of New Haven.

According to officials, the most recent incident occurred in the area of Whittlsey Avenue.

The suspect in question can be seen below in photos police obtained from surveillance cameras.

Further specific details regarding the incidents have not yet been released.

The investigating is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.