Stamford added to the list of towns where mosquitoes with EEE found

HARTFORD — Stamford has been added to the list of towns where mosquitos carrying the EEE virus have been found.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station lists towns with EEE Positive Mosquitoes as Bethany, Chester, Groton, Haddam, Hampton, Killingworth, Ledyard, Lyme, Madison, Middlefield, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Plainfield, Shelton, South Windsor, Stamford, Stonington, and Voluntown.

The Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday that a third person has died after contracting the EEE virus.

Officials also said a fourth person has contracted the virus. The Department said the CDC confirmed EEE to be the cause of illness for a resident of Colchester who became ill during the third week of August and who remains hospitalized. This person is between 40 and 49 years of age.

An East Haddam resident died during the third week of September. The EEE virus has now been detected in humans, birds or horses in 23 Connecticut towns, most of which are east of the river.