Thursday weather: Cool with showers

Today looks like a day out of November with occasional showers, highs in the 50s and chilly temperatures. It'll be a shock to the system, considering we had hot and humid weather yesterday with highs in the 80s to near 90!

As we head into tonight we'll, keep that cloudy and rainy weather. Periods of rain will continue into the overnight hours before tapering off in the early morning of Friday. We then clear those skies out with the air staying brisk and cool in the 50s to around 60 degrees.

While it won't be *that* cool this weekend, temperatures will stay below average through at least the rest of this week. In addition, overnight lows may be well into the 30s by the end of the week and into this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, much cooler. High: 50s.

TONIGHT: Periods of rain, tapering off by around dawn. Lows: 48-58.

FRIDAY: Early morning shower then mostly sunny, still cool and brisk. High: Upper 50s - near 60.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cool and pleasant. High: 60s

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Low-mid 60s.

MONDAY: Chance showers. High: Near 70.

