× UConn places fraternity on interim suspension after student falls from window

STORRS — Officials at the University of Connecticut have placed a fraternity on interim suspension after a student fell out of a window Tuesday night.

The university notified the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity on Wednesday that its campus chapter has been placed on interim suspension.

“Interim suspension is not a sanction, but is part of the University’s response to alleged behavior that would violate the Student Code of Conduct. It remains in effect until the matter has been resolved,” said Stephanie Reitz, University Spokesperson.

A University spokeswoman said emergency personnel responded to a dorm in the Northwest residential area about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They found one student on the ground below the window, and a second who also needed medical attention in a dorm room.

Both were initially taken to Windham Hospital, but the person who fell from the window was transferred to Hartford Hospital.

UConn Police are continuing their investigation into Tuesday night’s incident.