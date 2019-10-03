× Volunteer firefighter, National Guardsman helped saved fellow passengers on crashed B-17

WINDSOR LOCKS — The Connecticut Air National Guard said an airman who was aboard a B-17 bomber that crashed in Connecticut opened a hatch that allowed some passengers to escape a fire.

According to the National Guard, James Traficante has training and experience in handling emergencies on aircraft. After the crash Wednesday morning at Hartford’s Bradley International Airport, he used flame-retardant flight gloves he had brought with him to open the hatch.

The airman suffered injuries and has been recovering at home since his release from a hospital Wednesday evening. The airman is currently command chief for the 103rd Airlift Wing. Seven people were killed in the crash of the World War II-era plane.

