Dulos, Troconis both expected in court today for separate proceedings

STAMFORD - Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing mother Jennifer Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, both have court dates in Stamford today. Both have plead not guilty to charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in relation to Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.

FOX61's Ashley Afonso says Dulos is expected to arrive in court this morning; Troconis is not expected until the afternoon. Troconis Will be here for a status conference that her attorney requested earlier this week. Fotis Dulos’ Attorney Norm Pattis is expected to ask that charges against his client be dropped.

Last month they were arrested a second time on additional charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. That arrest warrant states that in a June 2, 2019 interview with police, Troconis admitted that she could not account for Fotis’ whereabouts on the morning Jennifer went missing. It also says Michelle and Fotis wrote “alibi scripts” detailing where they were that day -- but Michelle later admitted the details were false, according to the warrant.

The warrant also details how police believe Fotis used a Fore Group worker’s Toyota Tacoma truck to go travel from his house in Farmington to Jennifer's residence in New Canaan. Police also believe that Fotis drove Jennifer’s vehicle with her body inside and a number of other items used in the cleanup.

FOX61 will have updates on the court proceedings throughout the day.