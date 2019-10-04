× Bridgeport Police report increase in thefts from work vans, contractor vehicles

BRIDGEPORT – The Bridgeport Police Department has issued an advisory after several reports of theft from work vans.

Police say there has been a recent increase in thefts of tools from work-style vans throughout the Park City. They are advising people to take the time to remove tools from their vehicles at the end of their work day and secure them in a shed or garage if a vehicle must be left on the street. “If a citizen has access to a garage, this is the preferred method of storing a vehicle and tools to reduce the likelihood of theft,” they said in a press release.

Bridgeport Police are also asking residents to record serial numbers and take photographs of tools so that, in the event they are stolen, police have an increased chance of locating them and returning items to their owner.

Anyone with information about who might be responsible for these thefts is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).