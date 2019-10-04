× Collings Foundation suspending flight operations, Wings of Freedom Tour following B-17 fatal crash

WINDSOR LOCKS — Days following the fatal B-17 plane crash at Bradley International Airport, the Collings Foundation announced they have suspended its flight operations and the Wings of Freedom Tour for the remainder of the 2019 season.

“We are in the process of issuing refunds for those who had reserved flights through December,” Collings Foundation said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley. The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known.”

The B-17 bomber went down at Bradley International Airport Wednesday, killing seven of the 13 people aboard, after the pilot reported engine trouble on takeoff.

The cause of the fiery wreck is under investigation.

On Friday, investigators were working to move the charred remains to another location.

An NTSB spokesperson told FOX61 that crews were working to move the wreckage to a “secure location” as the investigation continues. Every piece of the crash site is considered evidence, the spokesperson said.

As of Friday afternoon, the pieces of the plane were still sitting about a thousand feet from runway six, where it crashed Wednesday.

The process of moving the wreckage could take an entire day, the spokesperson told FOX61.