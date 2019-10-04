Family: Wedding ring belonging to victim killed in B-17 crash has been recovered

WINDSOR LOCKS — As the cleanup begins at Bradley Airport following the B-17 fatal crash Wednesday, one family took to Facebook to announce that a wedding ring that belonged to their loved one, has been recovered.

59-year-old Robert Riddell was one of the seven killed in the crash.

Riddell’s stepdaughter announced on Facebook saying, “Small consolations, Rob likely didn’t suffer. They recovered his wedding band. Some truly wonderful people have reached out to us in many different ways. We knew we had an amazing person like Rob and he may be gone now, but we didn’t know what we had in our community until we lost him. So bittersweet. Thank you everyone.”

FOX61’s Tony Terzi spoke to Riddell’s wife, Debra, who said they were planning a trip to Normandy to celebrate their 60th birthdays.