Foodie Friday: The Venetian Restaurant

TORRINGTON — A taste of Italy in Torrington at a place that has been serving up fantastic flavors for nearly 100 years.

The Venetian Restaurant is family owned and has a menu filled with fresh and creative appetizers, salads and main dishes.

The homemade pastas are a staple. From light red sauce to pesto, you can not go wrong.

“We try and give our customers what our family loves to eat,” said Marilena DiLullo-Gillette, the daughter of the owners. “When you do that, people know it’s made from the heart.”

While the place has been in the family since 1925, Michael And Fiorita DiLullo have owned it for nearly 50 years and continue the tradition of good, homemade food using family recipes.

You can get veal, chicken, seafood and salad but this isn’t your typical salad!

The table-side Caesar salad is off the chain. Chopped right there with the perfect amount of fresh ingredients will have you saying…C’mon!

“My favorite restaurant for practically my whole life,” wrote Gina B. in an online review. “They are like family to me! Real, homemade, clean food! I always feel so special eating at the Venetian!!”

And so will you!