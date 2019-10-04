Fotis Dulos appears in court, lawyer zips lips amid gag order, Troconis also makes court appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing mother Jennifer Dulos, appeared in court briefly Friday.

Dulos' attorney Norm Pattis was not present, but he was represented by legal counsel. During the short appearance his defense requested the charges of evidence tampering be dropped. The judge denied that motion and continued the case to November 6.

After the appearance, Dulos' attorney approached the media, mimed zipping his lips, and walked away. Dulos had just one thing to say.

"I just want to say that I love my children and I think about them all the time, that's all," he said.

During that brief comment a bystander shouted about a "broken court system" and that "dads' lives matter." It is unclear who that man was.

Michelle Troconis, Dulos' girlfriend, also appeared in court Friday afternoon for a status conference.

Both have plead not guilty to charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in relation to Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.

Last month they were arrested a second time on additional charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. That arrest warrant states that in a June 2, 2019 interview with police, Troconis admitted that she could not account for Fotis’ whereabouts on the morning Jennifer went missing. It also says Michelle and Fotis wrote “alibi scripts” detailing where they were that day -- but Michelle later admitted the details were false, according to the warrant.

The warrant also details how police believe Fotis used a Fore Group worker’s Toyota Tacoma truck to go travel from his house in Farmington to Jennifer's residence in New Canaan. Police also believe that Fotis drove Jennifer’s vehicle with her body inside and a number of other items used in the cleanup.

