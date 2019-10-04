× Here’s how students can get free tuition at UConn

STORRS — Does your household make under $50,000?

If so, students are eligible to attend UConn for FREE.

According to UConn, a tuition initiative, known as the Connecticut Commitment, a family in Connecticut with a household income of $50,000 or below annually, students will be able to attend UConn tuition-free under the plan.

“It is critical for U.S. higher education institutions to work to change both the perception and reality of what they deliver,” Katsouleas said Friday. “This is critical for the future prosperity of Connecticut. To keep our brightest, most talented and most diverse human capital in Connecticut, we must continue to offer as many of them as possible a high quality and affordable education in their state.”

Opening more opportunities for students to receive higher education will make our workforce stronger, our businesses stronger, our economy stronger, and our state stronger. This is going to make a difference in people's lives and help many advance in their career goals. https://t.co/dMPJFP0N2p — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 4, 2019

According to UConn, the Connecticut Commitment award will be available for admitted UConn undergraduate freshmen students starting in fall 2020 at all campuses and in all majors, and will also be open to new transfer students.

UConn said, it will make up the difference between the cost of tuition and other aid, such as federal Pell Grants and need-based and merit-based awards, to ensure all tuition expenses are covered.

“Earning a UConn degree will be more affordable than ever for our students who need assistance the most, because Connecticut Commitment is being implemented as a layer on top of our existing aid program,” said Nathan Fuerst, UConn vice president for enrollment planning and management.

“Our goal goes beyond affordability,” he said. “This initiative will also provide transparency and better predictability for parents and prospective students as they go through the admissions and financial aid processes, which run many months.”

Full details and eligibility requirements, including a list of frequently asked questions, are available here.