It’s still game on, but not on schedule, as EEE fears persist

HARTFORD -- Despite the chilly morning Friday, concerns over the EEE virus are still high all across Connecticut.

Another town has reported mosquitoes carrying Eastern Equine Encephalitis;

Waterford is the 19th area that has reported insects with EEE.

At the Department of Health in Hartford, Av Harris, the director of communications and government affairs said, “I think there is no reason to panic or be overly alarmed.”

Harris offered the same sound advice his department has been dispensing for the past few weeks, “We are asking people in Connecticut to minimize their time outdoors after dusk and before dawn – the time when mosquitoes are out feeding.”

Harry Bellucci, the longtime football coach of Hartford Public High School and the chairman of high school coaches for the CIAC said, “I think coaches agree that it’s safety first.” Bellucci, who has seen game times changed for his program within the last week added, “play smart and be prepared for anything and that’s what coaches are doing now.”

The University of Connecticut Football Team also changed their kickoff time for their game versus South Florida from 7pm at Rentschler Field to Noon on Saturday October, 5th.