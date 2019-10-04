× Mosquitoes in Waterford test positive for EEE

WATERFORD — The latest EEE virus has been detected in Waterford, according to Ledge Light Health District (LLHD).

LLHD announced that the mosquitoes trapped in Waterford are primarily bird-biting.

EEE is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus that is transmitted by mosquitoes.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station lists towns with EEE positive mosquitoes as:

Bethany, Chester, Groton, Haddam, Hampton, Killingworth, Ledyard, Lyme, Madison, Middlefield, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Plainfield, Shelton, South Windsor, Stamford, Stonington, and Voluntown.

Earlier this week, the Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday that a third person has died after contracting the EEE virus.

Officials said the resident from East Haddam, who was in their 60’s, passed away.

Residents who live in towns or near towns where the EEE virus has been found, are advised to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites:

Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair.

While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven.

Use mosquito netting if sleeping outdoors.

Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors and always use them according to label instructions. The most effective repellents contain DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective for brief periods of exposure.

When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6% lasts approximately 2 hours and 20% for 4 hours) and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than 2 months.

Measures to reduce mosquitoes around the home include:

Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings, clogged gutters.

Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.

Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and cover pools when not in use.

Use landscaping to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property.

