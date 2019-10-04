× No, you don’t need a new meter: Another scam targeting Eversource customers

HARTFORD – Attorney General William Tong and Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull today warned Eversource consumers of a new scam.

According to Eversource, scammers have called consumers demanding to install a new meter and threatening to shut off power if they are not immediately paid $300. Threatening service disconnection is a common scam, and fraudsters have previously impersonated other utilities to try to get access to credit card information.

⚠️ Watch out for a new scam circling around ⚠️. This time scammers are calling to say they need to install a new meter for the customer to avoid being disconnected, but they have to make an immediate payment of $300 first❗ This is NOT us. #ScamAlert #StopScams — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) October 3, 2019

“This is a scam. Your utility will not ask for instant payment and cannot threaten shutoff without prior warning. If you receive this call, hang up the phone and do not pay a cent,” said Attorney General William Tong.

“If anyone contacts you via phone, email, or at your door about a bill you don’t believe you owe, don’t fall for it,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “Scammers will tell you payment is required immediately, and will prey on your desire to make sure you’re organized and your bills are paid. Always disengage, and contact your utility company with the contact information you know to be correct.”

If you receive a suspicious call regarding your Eversource account, hang up the phone. You can verify the status of your account by contacting Eversource directly at 800-286-2000. You can also contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Unit at 860-808-5420. To report a scam using the Attorney General’s online complaint system, click here.