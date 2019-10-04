Attention Spectrum Subscribers

NTSB begins moving vintage plane wreckage to ‘secure location’

Posted 1:52 PM, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:59PM, October 4, 2019

WINDSOR LOCKS -- Two days after a vintage B-17 bomber plane crashed at Bradley International Airport, investigators are working to move the charred remains to another location.

An NTSB spokesperson told FOX61 that crews were working to move the wreckage to a "secure location" as the investigation continues. Every piece of the crash site is considered evidence, the spokesperson said.

As of Friday afternoon, the pieces of plane were still sitting about a thousand feet from runway six, where it crashed Wednesday.

The process of moving the wreckage could take an entire day, the spokesperson told FOX61.

Google Map for coordinates 41.938873 by -72.686031.

