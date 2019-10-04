× PD: 76-year-old woman killed after being struck by car on Candlewood Lake Road in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Police said a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car Friday morning.

Brookfield Police Department said they responded to a crash with injuries around 10:11 a.m., on Candlewood Lake Road, north of its intersection with Main Drive.

Police said when they responded, they found 76-year-old Linda Warner suffering from injuries.

Police said she was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said the driver of the car, remained on the scene after calling 911.

Police said the driver suffered no injuries. This crash remains under investigation.

No other details were released.