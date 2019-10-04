× Pedestrian struck, killed in Danbury

DANBURY — A pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle along a busy street Friday evening.

Police say arrived on scene just about 8:00 p.m. They found Dona Kramer, age 71 of Cincinnati Ohio suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to Danbury Hospital where she later succumbed to those injuries.

Police say that 50-year-old Angel Cuenca was driving a Chevy Silverado northbound on Federal Road. He saw Kramer crossing the street and attempted to stop, but could not bring the truck to a halt before striking Kramer.

The accident occurred in the area of 59 Federal Road, adjacent to Frank Pepe’s Pizza. The crash remains under investigation by DPD’s Traffic Division. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Sgt. Rory DeRocco at (203) 797-2157.

41.420169 -73.419256