× Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Danbury

DANBURY — A pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle along a busy street Friday evening.

Police and EMS arrived on scene at about 8:15 p.m. and found the victim suffering from serious injuries.

The accident occurred in the area of 59 Federal Road, adjacent to Frank Pepe’s Pizza.

Federal Road is shut down in both directions until further notice as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

41.420169 -73.419256