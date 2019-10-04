× Portland woman arrested for allegedly striking juvenile in the face with a hammer

NEWINGTON — Police said they arrested a woman for allegedly striking a juvenile female in the face with a hammer.

Newington police said they arrested Cristina Moreno, 24, of Portland and charged her with assault in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

On August 13, police said Moreno was involved in a physical altercation with a juvenile female.

“Moreno allegedly struck the female in the face with a hammer causing a serious physical injury,” police said. “Moreno fled the scene after the assault. Officers investigated the incident and through witness interviews and the service of search warrants, identified Moreno as the suspect.”

Moreno was given a $250,000 bond and is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on October 7.