× Teen charged with stealing ‘pit-bikes’ in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD – A teen is facing multiple charges after stealing two dirtbikes and driving them around the Moosup section of Plainfield.

Police say they were called to the area of South Main Street around 1 a.m. after receiving numerous complaints of a disturbance, including a motorcycle going up and down the road. Investigating officers learned that a blue and white Yamaha ‘pit-bike’ – a small dirt-bike typically used to ride in sand or gravel pits – was stolen from the back of a pickup truck.

The stolen motorcycle was located on the foot bridge in the area of River Street in Moosup. Witnesses said the driver fled into the trails located in the area of River Street and Withey Hill Road in Moosup.

An officer was able to locate 18-year-old Anthony Cardinal of Moosup hiding behind a telephone pole, holding another pit-bike, which had also been stolen earlier in the evening. Cardinal was subsequently taken into custody. Both pit-bikes were returned to their owners.

Cardinal is charged with two counts of Larceny 3rd Degree, Interfering with Police, Operating Without a License, and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle. He is scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court on October 21st.