4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City

NEW YORK – Four men who are believed to be homeless have been brutally attacked and killed in a New York City rampage.

New York Police Department Detective Annette Shelton said that a fifth man was in critical condition Saturday after also being struck with a metal object.

The attack happened in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. when one assault was in progress. All the victims were attacked in three different locations n Chinatown.

Police say a 24-year-old suspect is in custody but has yet to be charged.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

