A frosty morning gives way to a sunny day

Tonight, temperatures really drop off. We'll head for the 30s in many towns across CT, and we have a Frost Advisory in effect for the potential for widespread frost by Saturday morning.

After that chilly start to the day on Saturday, temperatures will slowly warm up into the 60 degree range with a good amount of sunshine.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s, but it will be a bit cloudier. A shower is possible, but unlikely at this time.

As we head into next week, showers return to the forecast. Rain is most likely during the overnight on Monday going into Tuesday. Before high pressure builds back in for the middle of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Frost Advisory with chilly temperatures and clear skies. Lows: 32-40.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cool and pleasant. High: 60s

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Low-mid 60s.

MONDAY: Chance showers. High: Near 70.

TUESDAY: Slight chance for early showers. High: Upper 60s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid: 60s

