Dog that was abused, tied up, abandoned in Hamden gets a ‘furever’ home

HAMDEN – Back in August, Hamden Police responded to a call for a dog that was tied up outside an apartment on Mix Avenue.

Once untied, the officer saw that the dog was not able to sit and was in severe pain. The dog, a Yorkshire Terrier Mix, was found to be suffering from a skin condition, caused either by an autoimmune disease or chemical burn. Both of his ears were infected and needed to be partially amputated. The dog was also underweight and dehydrated.

But this story has a happy ending. The poor pooch was to the North Haven Animal Hospital for immediate care. After weeks of care, he improved, and on Friday Hamden Police and Hamden Animal Control said he has made a full recovery, has been adopted, and has been welcomed into a new home.

Police and Animal Control are still seeking information regarding the identity of the previous owner. Anyone with information is urged to contact Animal Control Officer Christopher Smith at (203) 230-4080.