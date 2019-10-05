Experts say it’s a ‘mast year’ in the region for acorns

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Boston Globe reports that experts say the region appears to be experiencing a “mast year.” Certain conditions, including the weather, cause the trees to produce more acorns every few years.

Marjorie Rines, a naturalist with Mass Audubon, says there are “tons more around” and they’ve been “coming down pretty hard and fast.”

In Boston, some residents have contacted the city’s Constituent Service Center recently to ask that street sweepers clear acorns in their neighborhoods.

Mark Ashton, a professor of forest ecology at Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, says it is a mast year, but not a big one.

