Honor Flight CT holds its inaugural flight to Washington D.C.

WINDSOR LOCKS- Honor Flight CT had its inaugural flight to Washington D.C. today, offering World War II veterans the trip of a lifetime.

Honor Flight is national organization, but thanks to support from local organizations and donors, the Connecticut chapter was started this year.

“We saw the need in Connecticut, we have over 75 hundred veterans from world war two alone that are still with us here,” said Lindsay Kahoe, the Veteran Coordinator for Honor Flight CT.

23 veterans flew down to the nation’s capital for free, to visit the memorials honoring them.

They were sent off with a ceremony, featuring Hamden High School’s marching band, members of the National Guard, and more.

“Any veteran deserves what they’ve received but these guys are special,” said Bill Dopriak, a fellow veteran.

The trip is an emotional one, and for many it’s the first time they are traveling to Washington D.C.

You can donate to Honor Flight CT, or nominate a WWII, Korean War, or Vietnam War veteran by clicking here.