How many pies does that make? Pomfret man wins New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-In

TOPSFIELD, MA – If you think you’ve grown a big pumpkin, you want to bring it to the Topsfield Fair.

The All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-In began at the Massachusetts fair in 1984, when the site became the official weigh-in for the New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Association. That first year the winning pumpkin was grown by Wayne Hackney of New Milford, CT. It weighed 433 pounds and he was awarded $100.

And now Connecticut has claimed the crown once again, with a great gourd that set a new Topsfield record. Alex Noel of Pomfret grew a pumpkin that tipped the scales at 2,294 and a half pounds. The prize money has also grown – he’s taking home more than $8,000.

Noel said “It’s a dream come true.”

He beat the 2nd place pumpkin by 125 pounds. That gourd was also “Connecticut-grown” by Gary Vincent of Plainfield.

And while Noel broke the Topsfield record, that’s not even the biggest pumpkin ever grown in the United States. Last year, a New Hampshire man grew one that weighed over 2,500 pounds. And the Guinness World Record-holder was a pumpkin grown in Belgium in 2016 that weighed 2,624 pounds.