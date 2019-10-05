× Trump insults Mitt Romney after Republican senator’s tough criticism of President

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah rebuked President Donald Trump on Friday over Trump’s call for Ukraine and China to investigate the family of former Vice President Joe Biden — a criticism that drew the ire of the President.

“Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked!” Trump wrote in one tweet.

Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

He continued in another: “Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous ‘ass’ who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s!”

Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Trump, under pressure of a widening impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives, promptly squared off with Romney Saturday morning, tweeting the crude attack against his critic. The criticism of Trump from a Republican senator comes as most congressional Republicans have remained silent and declined to speak out in opposition to the President’s comments on Thursday that he wants both Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

Trump’s Saturday attack followed a Friday statement from Romney in which he wrote: “The President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling,” and “it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” Romney said. CNN has reached out to Romney’s office for response to President Trump’s tweet.

By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 4, 2019

Trump, however, did not take aim at Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who also pushed back on the China comments and has been an occasional critic of the President.

In a statement to the Omaha World-Herald, Sasse said, “Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth,” adding, “If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps.”

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.

Sasse also criticized House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, saying, “Congressman Schiff is running a partisan clown show in the House — that’s his right because the Constitution doesn’t prohibit clown shows, but fortunately, in the Senate, we’re working to follow the facts one step at a time.”

Republican Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, also reacted critically to Trump’s call for China to investigate the Bidens.

“I think it’s terrible. It’s something that I wouldn’t have done,” Hurd told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day” on Friday. “China is an adversary …. We are in a tight and complex trade negotiation with China now, and so you are potentially giving them something to hold over your head … So, I think that is something that a President of the United States shouldn’t be doing.”

The President’s suggestion was met with fierce criticism from congressional Democrats as they forge ahead with a House impeachment inquiry against the President, which was triggered by a whistleblower complaint alleging that the President pressured Ukraine to solicit interference in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

While Democrats investigate the complaint, a number of congressional Republicans have sought to undermine the credibility of the whistleblower by arguing that the complaint amounts to “hearsay.”

This story has been updated with additional developments Saturday.