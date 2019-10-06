× 2 men shot in Hartford’s South End

HARTFORD – Police say two men were shot early on Sunday in Hartford’s South End. Both are expected to survive.

The city’s ShotSpotter system detected gunfire about 1:30 a.m. Sunday near 194 Maple Avenue. Police say they found two victims there; one male was shot in the leg, the other is in ‘serious but stable’ condition.

Police had closed Maple between Franklin Avenue and Essex Street, but were clearing the scene just before 6 a.m.

There is no word on any yet on any suspects. Hartford’s Major Crime Division detectives are investigating.

Shooting investigation underway in area of 194 Maple Ave. Maple Ave closed between Franklin Ave and Essex St. MCD / CSD detectives on their way to investigate. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/F6g81GRWtH — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 6, 2019