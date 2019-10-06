9 shot, 4 killed in a shooting in Kansas

Posted 6:58 AM, October 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:06AM, October 6, 2019


KANSAS CITY, KA – Four people were killed in a shooting in Kansas early Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the Kansas City Police Department.

A total of nine people were shot when a suspect entered a bar and started shooting, police confirmed to CNN. No suspect has been detained yet, police said.

“We do not have a good enough description yet to put anything out for a suspect. Suspect or suspects. We don’t even know how many,” said Officer Thomas Tomasic of the Kansas City, KA police.

Google Map for coordinates 39.115531 by -94.626787.

