9 shot, 4 killed in a shooting in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KA – Four people were killed in a shooting in Kansas early Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the Kansas City Police Department.
A total of nine people were shot when a suspect entered a bar and started shooting, police confirmed to CNN. No suspect has been detained yet, police said.
“We do not have a good enough description yet to put anything out for a suspect. Suspect or suspects. We don’t even know how many,” said Officer Thomas Tomasic of the Kansas City, KA police.
39.115531 -94.626787