Fall RV Road Trip heads for Pumpkintown, Gillette Castle

EAST HADDAM -- The FOX61 fall road trip was back on the road in Middlesex County Wednesday morning.

It’s a small seasonal town tucked in East Hampton. Here the population peaks every October-welcome to Pumpkintown.

“It is enjoyable and from nine months old to 99 years old , It stretches the whole gamut of ages,” says Co-owner Karen Clarke

Everyone from the first responders to the postman are symbols of the season. “Through the Pumpkintown Forest on the hayride it is all kind of set back in time, so there was a school house and the trading post and the characters are all dressed to the period,” says Clarke.

And outback the one-of-a-kind contraption where guests use slingshots to shoot across a pond at Red Sox and Yankees targets.

Keith and Margaux’s second stop of the day was the Gillette castle state park in East Haddam. I think they marvel at the view, I think they marvel here in Connecticut that you don’t come across a castle overlooking the river, it is not something you see every day,” says park supervisor, Jack Hine.

It’s here where playwright, actor and director William Hooker Gillette built his 1914 estate that your family can enjoy.

“For people to come in for The first time it is a wow, because it is so large, it is the largest room in the house, It is 30 x 15 with 19 foot ceilings, We always refer to it as the great room or great Hall, it is not a living room,” says guide Sarah Lucey.

Today you can also explore the nearly 200 acres that make up the state park.

“It I s much more than a castle there is so much nature to see here whether it be wildlife, birds, birding habitats,” says Hine.