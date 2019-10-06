× Hartford Police issue Silver Alert for missing man

HARTFORD — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who was last seen on Thursday.

Thomas McQueeny, 62, is described by police as being a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 225 lbs. There is no information on what clothing he is wearing.

He was last seen on Thursday. Contact Hartford Police with any information at 860-757-4000

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.